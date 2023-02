Remembering Madhubala on her death anniversary

Madhubala - The Beauty With Tragedy remains to be one of the most beautiful, charismatic and talented actresses Bollywood has ever seen. She died at the mere age of 36 and left a void behind that could never be fullfilled. From Pardes, Barsaat Ki Raat, to Kala Pani - she appeared in some of the most noted Bollywood films ever. Of course, Mugha-E-Azam will forever be known as the Madhubala film. As a biopic on her has already been announced, here's looking at Bollywood divas who can play her role.