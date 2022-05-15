Sanjay Khan and his first wife thrashing his second wife, Zeenat Aman

Though not as much a secret as the others on the list, not many still know how badly Hrithik Roshan’s father-in-law and Sussanne Khan’s dad, Sanjay Khan, had physically and psychologically abused his second wife, Zeenat Aman. One such incident allegedly occurred in a hotel lobby at a film party in the presence of several guests. Word is that Sanjay had forbidden Zeenat from coming to the event and was generally averse to be seen in public with her even after getting married, on account of his first wife, Zarine Khan’s dislike for Zeenat, who seems to have squarely only blamed the latter for stealing her husband. After disobeying his command, both Sanjay Khan and Zarine, who was also at the party, supposedly proceeded to dish out a severe thrashing to Zeenat Aman in everybody’s presence, which is also said the be the reason behind the former Miss Asia Pacific and Bollywood star’s permanently damaged eye.