Image credit: Google

Madhuri Dixit in Maja Ma / Dedh Ishqiya

Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma recently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film revolves around a woman in 50s who decides to come out of the closet and reveal that she is a lesbian. Not just in Maja Ma, Madhuri played a lesbian character in Dedh Ishqiya as well. But, it was very subtly shown in the film. Also Read - Maja Ma movie review: Madhuri Dixit starrer impresses netizens; fans praise actress for her 'brave' and 'powerful' performance