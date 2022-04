Madhuri Dixit’s new house

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, recently moved into a sprawling, swanky new abode. The lavish, spacious apartment is situated in a multi-storey building at Worli, Mumbai. Suffice it to say that the couple have spent a bomb on both their house and decorating its interiors because it looks nothing short of a royal mansion. Well, you don’t need to take our word for it. Take a look at these exclusive pics of the interiors of Madhuri Dixit’s new home right here…