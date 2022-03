Ajay Devgn

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals considered in Hindu tradition. All the devotees keep a special puja on this day and visit the temple to pay their offerings to Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva is mostly everyone's favorite god including our B Town celebs. Today on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, let's talk about the actors who worship Lord Shiva immensely. Ajay Devgn is the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva. He has even made a film Shivaay as a mark of his love and respect for the almighty He has even inked Lord Shiva's image on the left side of his chest that is close to his heart.