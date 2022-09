Image credit: Google

Firoz Nadiadwala’s Mahabharat

In 1965, Firoz Nadiadwala’s father, A.G. Nadiadwala had produced a movie titled Mahabharat which was based on Mahabharata. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to make a pan-world film based on Mahabharata which will be released in 15 languages and will be made on a budget of Rs. 700 crore. Reportedly, the movie will go on the floors by end of 2024 or early 2025, and the makers are planning to release it on Christmas 2025. The cast of the film is not yet announced, but of course netizens have already started speculating whether who will star in the film.