Image credit: Instagram/Shaheer Sheikh

8 years of Mahabharat

Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Pooja Sharma, Vin Rana, Rohit Bhardwaj starrer Mahabharat completed 8 years today. The show began on September 16, 2013 and ended on August 16, 2014. The show was loved by the audience and even today it has a massive fan following. During the lockdown, the show has got immense love from the audience. Since last year, we have been staying home due to COVID-19 and many of the television shoots were stopped. It was then when the re-run of old iconic shows began. Mahabharat once again became a huge hit. The show topped the TRP charts again and won hearts. Today, as the show completes 8 years, Shaheer Sheikh has shared throwback pictures with the cast.