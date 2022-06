Image credit: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut had issues with Uddhav Thackeray's political party. Yesterday, Thackeray resigned from the post of Maharashtra CM, and the actress today, took to Instagram to share the video in which without naming the ex-CM she has stated that in 2020 she had said democracy is a belief and the person who breaks this belief in the name of power, his pride will also be broken.