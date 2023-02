Kedarnath

If you are a Shiv devotee then Kedarnarnath is a much watch movie. It is the story of a Muslim man who works as a porter at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand and later falls in love with a Hindu girl who is also a shiv bhakt. The film showcases the beautiful snow-capped Kedarnath temple located in the religious town Rudrapryag in Uttarakhand. Also Read - Mahashivratri 2019: Sonu Nigam unveils two songs Shiv Shankara and Bam Bhole Bam