SSMB29: Mahesh Babu's character inspired by Lord Hanuman in SS Rajamouli film?

It seems in the movie he will play a man who has hunt for a remedy for a deadly virus. Mahesh Babu will then set off to the jungles of Africa to look for the same. The makers might explore some pristine destinations of Europe as well. The character is inspired by Lord Hanuman. As we know, in Ramayan, Bajrangbali brought the Mahodaya mountain to Sri Lanka where they found the herb needed to treat Lord Lakshman after he was wounded by Meghnad. The tale is inspired by this with the twist of SS Rajamouli.