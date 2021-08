Image credit: PR

Still spreading the birthday cheer

Superstar Mahesh Babu, accompanied by wife Namrata Shirodkar, today, 11th August, launched Chakrasiddh, a centre for incurable diseases, at Mokila, near Shankarpally, in the outskirts of Hyderabad city, two days after his birthday. K.I. Varaprasad Reddy, Chairman of Shanta Biotechnics, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, lyrics writer from Tollywood, Thamma Reddy Bharadwaj, Telugu film Director, anchor Suma and actor Rajiv Kanakala also graced the inaugural function. Chakrasiddh has been designed as a place for those who are committed to end their suffering and lead a pain-free life, informed Dr. Sathya Sindhuja. Backed by Yogic Science and Siddha Healing, which is said to be 4000 years old, Chakrasiddh aims to ignite a stable balance in the physical, spiritual and psychological elements of human existence.