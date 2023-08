South actors who rejected Bollywood films

Several big South actors have been offered big Bollywood films every now and then. But, they have rejected the same due to various reasons. The South film industry is a big platform, but on the other hand, Bollywood films give a lot of exposure to the actors. Thankfully, the lines are blurring now and it’s a true win for the audience, who get to see these various talents from across the country. Nayanthara is all set for her Bollywood debut with Jawan. But she is also one of the actress who has turned down a Bollywood film offer in the past. Take a look at Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda and other such stars who rejected Bollywood films.