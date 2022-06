Mahima Chaudhary latest photoshoot with tears of joy only proves she has come a long way

The Pardes actress Mahima Chaudhary left her fans shocked with the news of her being diagnosed with breast cancer. However, the actress got medicated in the initial stage and is now free from the deadly disease. She shared her story with Anupam Kher who took this inspirational story to the world with his Instagram. And now he posted the photoshoot of Mahima along with him and wrote, “Sometimes you gotta laugh through the tears, smile through the pain so that you can live through the sorrows!” :) These wonderful pics are shot by @manichintamani on the sets of #TheSignature. #MahimaAndI #AgainstAllOdds #Hero #LifeIsBeautiful.