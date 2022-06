Mahima Chaudhary

Pardes actress Mahima Chaudhary is the latest one from Bollywood to have been diagnosed with cancer. It was Anupam Kher who shared a video of the actress and called her 'Hero'. In the video, she has spoken about how she had gone for her annual health care checkup and it got revealed that she had cancer cells. She did get emotional whilst talking about the same. She also mentioned that she had to keep the news from her mother. As she fights the deadly C with courage, here's looking at other divas who fought and shared their journey post cancer diagnosis.