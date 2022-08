Mahima Makwana birthday

Mahima Makwana is one of the popular names in Indian television and film industry. She started as a child actor in TV shows and later featured as a lead in popular shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Shubharambh, and others. She made her Bollywood debut last year with Antim: The Final Truth and impressed everyone with her performance in it. Today, it’s Mahima’s 23rd birthday and BollywoodLife has got some exclusive childhood pictures of the actress in which she is looking SUPER CUTE…