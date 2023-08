Shaan Shahid took an indirect dig at Ali Zafar

It was a time when Ali Zafar had starred in Indian films like Kill/Dill, London Paris New York, Total Siyapaa, Chashme Baddoor, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and more in Bollywood. Shaan Shahid, who is also known as the Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan, seemingly took an indirect dig at him for working in India. Later, Ali also hit back and said that it is easy to raise questions under the garb of patriotism. Also Read - Mahira Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan would tease about kissing scene during Zaalima song in Raees, says, 'He obviously used to get a kick out of it'