Image credit: Twitter/Instagram

Makar Sankranti 2023: Best Bollywood moments of the Kite Flying festival

India is celebrating Makar Sankranti today. It is widely celebrated in Maharashtra and Gujrat. During this festival, people fly kite and compete with friends in good spirits. Today, we will be having a look at the best Bollywood moments related to the Kite Flying Festival. From Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan to Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Salman Khan are also on the list.