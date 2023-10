Malaika Arora looks stylish in a sheer dress

Malaika Arora is a fashionista. She has been the new diva of Bollywood who is known for her style statements. She never fails to impress us with her stylish outfits. Be it a traditional outfit or western wear or be it a simple gym wear, Malaika Arora rocks every look. She was recently spotted at an event where she wore a classy blue sheer dress. She looked drop dead gorgeous in the outfit and set the temperatures soaring.