Bollywood ex-couples who are still friends

Nothing is constant! Relationships undergo a change too. Some survive the test of time, some fall apart. Bollywood too has seen many relationships that have gone wrong. But there is always space for peace. There many Bollywood couples who are divorced but rather than harbouring the bitterness, they have taken the high road and let friendship prevail over everything. Here's looking at Bollywood's divorced couples who are still very good friends.