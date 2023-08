All is well between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are ruling the headlines currently as rumours of their break up spread like wildfire. It was being reported that the couple has parted ways. However, the stars put an end to the rumours with their social media activities. While Malaika Arora shared a picture from her brunch date, Arjun Kapoor dropped comments on her latest Instagram post about her dog. Malaika and Arjun have been together for several years and this is not the first time that the rumours of their split have made it to the headlines. But the couple has stood strong all this while. But here is a list of Bollywood couples who could not stand the test of time and parted ways despite dating for years.