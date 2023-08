Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora call it quits?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together for about 5 years now. The duo started dating in 2018 and has been getting stronger despite all odds. They faced trolling on another level when they decided to make their relationship official. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora turned all the fingers pointed at them even rumours of break-up. But not this time. Rumours are going wild about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor calling it quits after dating for 5 years. Arjun and Malaika have not responded to the same. Well, before they found love in each other, the two had their share of pasts. And we will explore the same in this photo story.