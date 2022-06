Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor get papped at the airport

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been a couple for a while now. They are truly-madly-deeply in love with each other and their mushy posts on social media are proof of it. Though the couple prefers to keep their love affair private, there have been times when the two have candidly spoken about each other. Now, as Arjun Kapoor is going to turn 37, the star couple have flown off to Paris to ring in his special day. Arjun and Malaika were papped at the airport and the pictures of them have made their way to the internet. Sadly, netizens trolled them left, right and centre.