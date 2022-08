Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora walked down the aisle with Bollywood actor Salman Khan on December 12, 1998. The couple parted ways on May 11, 2017. The actress has been in the news post her divorce and is currently in a relationship with Malaika Arora. She has judged several reality shows. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor reveals why he's not ready for marriage with Malaika Arora; says he thought of her son Arhaan before dating her