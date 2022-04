Image credit: Instagram

Malaika Arora

Malaika was seen in wearing a pink mini dress with a plunging neckline at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding bash which was held recently. Her outfit grabbed a lot of attention. She is not the only celeb to wear such an outfit. From Ananya Panday to Deepika Padukone, here’s a look at other celebs who have made heads turn in ‘bold’ outfits.