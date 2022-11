Malaika Arora walks in style as she makes heads turn wearing the sexiest dress ever

Malaika Arora walks in style as she makes heads turn wearing the sexiest dress ever as she flaunts, she super-HOT and fit body. Just a reminder she is 49. Also Read - Aap Jaisa Koi song OUT: Malaika Arora adds glam with her sizzling thumkas; Ayushmann Khurrana gives her company [WATCH]