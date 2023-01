Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan dine together with their son

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan separated a couple of years ago. They had tied the knot when in love but eventually called it quits in 2017. They have a son named Arhaan together. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have been co-parenting Arhaan ever since they separated. Just now, the three of them were spotted in the city together. Seems like they are enjoying a dinner date together. Pictures and videos are going viral of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan online.