Image credit: Instagram

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor celebrate their love in Paris

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been painting the Paris in red with their unending romance. Arjun turned 37 on Sunday and to ring in his special day, he flew to Paris with his lady love Malaika Arora who has been making sure to make this birthday memorable for her man. They were seen getting cosy under the Eiffel tower. Take a look.