Malaika Arora trolled once again for her walk and outfit

Malaika Arora was seen today in Bandra in a neon green tracksuit with hot pink cap. Her sister Amrita Arora was also with her. Netizens did not like the colour of her outfit and termed it as, “Chhapri” which roughly translates into garish or tacky. Also, she got trolled for her walk. Some even said that her gym trainer had misguided her on how to maintain her posture. Keeping aside such trolls, Malaika Arora has recovered from the nasty accident and is up and about. She has returned back to work. In an interview, she also spoke about the hate and nastiness she was subjected to for a variety of reasons, mainly for being in love with a younger man Arjun Kapoor.