Image credit: Instagram/ Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora gym, Malaika Arora yoga looks

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebs we have in the entertainment industry. It is Yoga which has kept her youthful and glowing even at 48. The gorgeous beauty is not just into Yoga but also has a workout routine consisting of pilates, gym and more. The actress is often spotted at the gym and pilates classes in the city. She never misses her walks and also owns a Yoga studio that helps millions to keep fit and fabulous. Today, we will be having a look at some hot and happening yoga outfits of Malaika Arora.