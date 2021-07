Malaika Arora’s killer look

She is living her 40’s like her 20’s. Malaika Arora is one diva who is defying age every day. In her latest photoshoot, we can see her in a gold and silver gown designed by Patrycja Kuwaja. The gown looks like glittering gold foil on one side. The top part is a bodysuit made of silver. We get an ample view of her superb figure. Malaika Arora has posed for pictures where she is literally killing it with her poses and teasing looks. We don’t know how her fans will survive this. Check out the pics….