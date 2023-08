Image credit: Instagram/ Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora as the modern day bride

Malaika Arora is one helluva hottest DIVAs in the industry. She has been ruling hearts with her sizzling hot frame. Malaika Arora parted ways from Arbaaz Khan a couple of years ago. The actress has been dating Arjun Kapoor for a while. They are going steady in their relationship and setting goals. Amidst their relationship, there have been a number of rumours about their wedding too. It has been a topic of discussion amongst fans as well. Whether they will get married or if or not, it's their choice but Malaika sure would make for the hottest and dreamy modern-day bride. And these pictures in this gallery are proof.