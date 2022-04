Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora on trolls

A few days ago, Malaika was trolled for a black outfit that she wore that Farhan-Shibani wedding party. While talking about getting trolled, the actress had said, “All I could hear was it looked fabulous. I feel people are very hypocritical, they're hypocrites, if you ask me. The same thing you would see on a Rihanna, you would see on a JLo (Jennifer Lopez) or a Beyonce and you'd be like, ‘Wow!’ and I love them! I think they're women who inspire me every single day of mine. The same thing you do over here, immediately they’re like ‘what is she doing? She's a mother, she's this, she's that!’ Why be hypocrites? I mean if you can appreciate the same on somebody else why can't you appreciate it, make it a universal outlook, you know? I mean why have these double standards?”