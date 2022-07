Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora in a saree

Malaika Arora was recently spotted in the city. The actress stepped out wearing a beautiful saree and she looked stunning in it. Malaika is 48 years old, but after having a look at her pictures one can clearly say that she is ageing backwards. She is fit and fabulous, and an inspiration for many women. Check out her stunning pictures here…