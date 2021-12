Malaika Arora flaunts her toned frame

Though BMC is coming down heavily on celebs partying, Malaika Arora has no chill. The lady was seen in Bandra with her good friend, Karan Johar. The lady wore a satin corset dress with a slit. She showed off her cleavage and toned legs with aplomb. It is X’Mas season and she wants to live it up. The lady was filmed with her BFF Karan Johar. Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in that satin rose pink dress. Take a look at the pics…