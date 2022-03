Image credit: Instagram

Malaika Arora REVEALS her parents get worried about trolling

Malaika said, “My parents would keep saying, ‘Beta, you know, someone said this, or some… I sat them down and said it. I said, ‘Bas, enough. Stop reading all this garbage. Please do not focus your energies on things like this. There are far better things to look for. Because at the end of the day, they are parents. They hear something somebody says and they're like ‘we read this, or we heard this’. And after that, once I sat them down and I said it, I said it's just complete bu*****t. So do not even spend a minute on trolls and what people say. So that was that, and that was the end of that conversation it never ever came up.”