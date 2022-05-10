Malaika Arora says she didn't lose her identity after becoming a mom; praises ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for co-parenting Arhaan [View Pics]
Malaika Arora has opened up about her life post childbirth. After Arhaan was born, she promised herself that she will not lose her identity in the process of being a mom. She also praised her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for co-parenting their son. Take a look.