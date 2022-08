Image credit: Intagram

Malaika Arora’s recent Instagram pictures

Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses we have in the industry. She always grabs everyone’s attention with her Instagram posts. The actress recently posted a few pictures on Instagram in which she is wearing a plunging neckline, high-slit gown. It looks like Malaika has dressed up so well for an event. Check out her pictures here…