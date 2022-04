Image credit: Instagram

Hema Malini

Hema Malini had met with an accident in Rajasthan in 2015. Her car had crashed into another car, and a two-year-old kid who was there in the other car passed away in the accident. Malini had then tweeted, “My heart goes out to the child who unnecessarily lost her life and the family members who have been injured in the accident. How I wish the girl's father had followed the traffic rules - thn this accident could have been averted & the lil one's life safe!” She had faced backlash for her tweets.