People laud Malaika Arora for showing stretch marks

Malaika Arora wore a crimson gown that was quite revealing. But what is getting love other than her oomph is how proudly she flaunted her stretch marks. Many women commented that stretch marks are like the trophy of a mother so there is nothing to be ashamed of. Malaika Arora is mother to Arhaan who is now studying abroad. He hopes to enter films. Malaika Arora has set fitness and fashion goals for millions of women in India. Take a look at the pics..