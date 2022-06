Image credit: Instagram/Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora hot swimsuit pics

Malaika Arora looks better with each passing year. If the adage “ageing like fine wine” was coined for someone, it's got to be Malaika Arora. Moreover, the evergreen hottie is constantly making news be it for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, her appearances at events, reality show and red carpets, and most of all, for her bold and striking fashion sense or hot swimwear, which keep turning heads wherever she goes to this day as we're sure it'll for years to come. Speaking of that hot swimwear, Malaika Arora gave us another dose of eye-candy, with her latest pics in a blue monokini that are sure to make your heart skip a beat. Check them out below: