Malaika Arora again turns up the heat

Yes, it’s not surprising by now, given her propensity of perennially turning up the heat the moment she steps out of her home, but Malaika Arora again set temperatures soaring as she was clicked by the paparazzi outside her home. We aren’t certain where Malaika was headed, but what made her hot look worth noticing is how casual yet sexy it was, proving that she can pull off anything with aplomb. Check out her pics below: