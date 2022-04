Alia Bhatt -The Kapoor Bahu

Alia Bhatt is now a Kapoor. She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. On 14th April 2022, a wedding ceremony was held at their residence in Mumbai. Only a handful of people were invited to the wedding and no big reception was held. Well, as Alia Bhatt has now successfully become a bahu of Bollywood's most popular Khandaan, here is a list of other ladies who are soon expected to get married into Bollywood parivaars.