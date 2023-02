Disha Patani

Disha Patani is an internet sensation. The diva leaves everyone swooning with her social media posts. He loves to flaunt her bikini bod but this time, her picture went viral for a different reason. Fans could spot stretch marks on her and she is being lauded for not being lauded for showing that stretch marks are normal. But she is not the first one to do so. Here's looking at other divas who flaunted their stretch marks without any fear of judgement.