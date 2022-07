Image credit: Instagram

Dipika Kakar

After marrying Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar had received some nasty comments on social media. From her wearing salwar kameez to doing household chores, trolls could not stop spreading negativity. Once Dipika gave it back to a troll who stated that Shoaib turned her into a 'naukrani'. She said, '“I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or on the streets, we are ready to do that too. You guys say you are concerned for me? Get lost. I don’t need such concern. If modernisation means that you do not love your family or take care of them, then we are happy being old school.'