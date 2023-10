Happy Birthday, Malaika Arora!

Malaika Arora is known for her style statements and the fit body she has even at the age of 50. She is ageing like a fine wine and is an inspiration for many. She will turn 50 tomorrow and look at how hot she is even today. Before her special day tomorrow, here’s a look at some of her glamourous pictures that prove she is the diva of B-town.