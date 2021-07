Image credit: Instagram

Malaika Arora's outing in a maxi dress

Trust Malaika Arora to make you swoon over her hotness, and she would never ever disappoint you. The diva is fit as fiddle at 47 and you can easily pit her against the younger lot of actresses when it comes to being flexible, building muscle strength and toning the body. She recently stepped out in the city and made even a simple maxi dress look sexy. Take a look.