Bollywood actress in hot gym outfits

Many of our Bollywood hotties personify sex appeal from head to toe. To paraphrase the the famous song by the popular pop-rock band, The Police, “Every breath they take, every move they make, every step they take” radiates sex appeal. However, seldom do they look better than when they’re in their hotter-than-hot gym attire, an example of which some of them like Malaika Arora, Yami Gautam, Neha Sharma and more again gave us when they stepped out today, 2nd September, for or post their workout sessions. Check out the pics below: