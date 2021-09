Too hot to handle

Malaika Arora has posted some pictures in a magenta jumpsuit and boy, she looks so hot. She has been styled by Tanya Ghavri for the same. The outfit has a sweetheart neckline and ruffled sleeves. Malaika Arora teamed it with a fringed purse from Ailing London. Her looks for the MTV show have been rather sultry, and this is no exception. Friends showered her with compliments. Statement pieces like a ring and chain from Shaheen Abbas jewels completed her look. We so love the purple eyeshadow that she is sporting. The lady seems to be rocking on the personal and professional front. We can see that she is glowing.