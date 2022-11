Malaika Arora wishes Arhaan Khan with cute set of pics

​Malaika Arora has wished son Arhaan Khan on his 20th birthday. She has shared some adorable clicks of the young man. She captioned it, My baby boy is a grown-up man today… but will always be my baby...happy birthday my Arhaan. In the pics, we can see the mom and son with their pet dog, Casper. Malaika Arora's son is now studying in London. The actress said that she feels the home is empty but loves the fact that they are both evolving. Malaika Arora has said that she would face mom guilt often when he was younger. Her friends like Aditi Govitrikar, Mallika Bhat and Bipasha Basu also wished Arhaan Khan.