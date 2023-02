Malaika Arora trolled for being cordial with ex

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have maintained a cordial relationship post their divorce. They do get together for their son and are at times spotted together. Even for this, she has been trolled. Comments were made like 'Aunty Dono Taraf Se Khel Rahi'. Malaika and Arbaaz - both are adults and they know what is right or wrong for themselves.